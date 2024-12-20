Mammad Abbaszade Appointed Ambassador to the Netherlands (Updated)

Ambassadors appointed to the Czech Republic, Qatar, and the UN

Jalal MirzoYev has been recalled from his position as Ambassador to Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, Timor-Leste, and Representative to ASEAN.

Ramil Rzaev has been appointed to replace him.

Ambassadors appointed to the Czech Republic, Qatar, and the UN

By orders of the President of Azerbaijan dated December 20th, Tofig Musayev has been appointed as the Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan to the United Nations.

Yashar Aliyev has been appointed Ambassador to the Czech Republic and has been relieved of his duties as Permanent Representative to the UN.

Adysh Mammadov has been recalled from his post as Ambassador to the Czech Republic and appointed Ambassador to Qatar.

Mahir Aliyev has been recalled from his post as Ambassador to Qatar.