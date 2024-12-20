Ambassadors appointed to the Czech Republic, Qatar, and the UN
Mammad Abbaszade Appointed Ambassador to the Netherlands (Updated)
Jalal MirzoYev has been recalled from his position as Ambassador to Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, Timor-Leste, and Representative to ASEAN.
Ramil Rzaev has been appointed to replace him.
* * *
By orders of the President of Azerbaijan dated December 20th, Tofig Musayev has been appointed as the Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan to the United Nations.
Yashar Aliyev has been appointed Ambassador to the Czech Republic and has been relieved of his duties as Permanent Representative to the UN.
Adysh Mammadov has been recalled from his post as Ambassador to the Czech Republic and appointed Ambassador to Qatar.
Mahir Aliyev has been recalled from his post as Ambassador to Qatar.
- 21 December 2024, 13:34
The President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has expressed condolences to the President of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, following the tragic incident in the city of Magdeburg. "We are deeply shocked by the news of the deaths and injuries resulting from the tragic incident that took place at the Christmas market in Magdeburg," the message reads.
- 21 December 2024, 13:30
By the order of the head of state, Vusal Aslanov has been appointed Chairman of the Baku Metro CJSC.
- 21 December 2024, 12:06
Ilhamiz Guliyev, an activist convicted on drug-related charges, has complained about the poor conditions at the Penitentiary Complex in Umbaki, his relatives reported to the Turan news agency.
- 21 December 2024, 12:02
Early on December 21, 8 Ukrainian drones attacked the city of Kazan. The strikes targeted an industrial enterprise and residential buildings. No information about casualties has been reported.
