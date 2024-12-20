Jeyhun Novruzov
A PFPA activist complained about ill-treatment in police custody
Jeyhun Novruzov, an activist of the Popular Front Party of Azerbaijan (PFPA), who was arrested administratively for 10 days, has complained about ill-treatment at the police station. This was reported by his lawyer, Nemat Kerimli, who met with Novruzov today at the Detention Center for those arrested administratively.
Novruzov told his lawyer that after his detention on December 13th, he was taken to the 8th police station of the Sabail District Police Department, where he was kept overnight on a cold concrete floor without food or water. Novruzov linked his arrest to his political activities.
According to the lawyer, the police considered the 10-day arrest to be a "light punishment" and filed a complaint. However, the Baku Court of Appeals did not uphold the complaint on December 19th, the lawyer said.
The chairman of the Sabail district organization of the PFPA was detained on December 13th for protesting against the unjustified fines imposed on taxi drivers, the party reported. The police accused him of disobeying authorities. On December 14th, the Sabail court sentenced him to 10 days of administrative detention.
