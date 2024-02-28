Azerbaijani soldier detained by Armenians on border with Lachin
Azerbaijani soldier detained by Armenians on border with Lachin
A serviceman of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces got lost and disappeared in Lachin under adverse weather conditions, the country's Defense Ministry reported.
"Early in the morning of February 28, Panakhov Ruslan Eldaniz oglu, a soldier of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, lost his direction and went astray while moving between positions in adverse weather conditions," the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a statement. I
In turn, Armenian sources report that early in the morning two Azerbaijani soldiers in the area of the village of Teh entered the territory of Armenia. One of them was captured, and the other escaped. The prisoner was taken to Goris.
Politics
-
- 28 February 2024, 20:58
The CSTO does not answer the question what is the area of responsibility of this organization in Armenia? The CSTO has not been answering this question since 2021.
-
- 28 February 2024, 18:49
The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Germany Annalena Berbok within the framework of his business trip to Germany.
-
- 28 February 2024, 18:06
The issue of unblocking regional communications has reached an impasse due to the position of the Armenian colleagues, the representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova stated at a briefing on February 28.
-
Baku is outraged that the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe has deprived the Azerbaijani delegation of the right to vote on the initiative of German deputies. This decision was made on the initiative of a German MP, a member of Chancellor Scholz's party, stated the Head of state Ilham Aliyev, receiving a group of German businessmen on Wednesday.
Leave a review