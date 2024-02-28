  • contact.az Contact
  • Baku
  • Partly cloudy30 C
  • Thursday, 29 February 2024
    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(3 hours ago)
Azerbaijani soldier detained by Armenians on border with Lachin

Azerbaijani soldier detained by Armenians on border with Lachin

A- A A+
AZ RU
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Azerbaijani soldier detained by Armenians on border with Lachin

A serviceman of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces got lost and disappeared in Lachin under adverse weather conditions, the country's Defense Ministry reported.

"Early in the morning of February 28, Panakhov Ruslan Eldaniz oglu, a soldier of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, lost his direction and went astray while moving between positions in adverse weather conditions," the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a statement. I

In turn, Armenian sources report that early in the morning two Azerbaijani soldiers in the area of the village of Teh entered the territory of Armenia. One of them was captured, and the other escaped. The prisoner was taken to Goris.

Leave a review

Politics

Qərb Ermənistanı müharibəyə hazırlayır? – Nahid Cəfərov Çətin sualda


InvestPro Azerbaijan Baku & Turkiye Istanbul 2024 – two conferences in one shot

Əziz Bakı şəhəri sakini!

Siz də Qlobal İqlim Dəyişmələri ilə mübarizəyə öz töhfənizi verə bilərsiniz

Dear resident of Baku city!
You too can contribute to the fight against Global Climate Change

Дорогой житель города Баку!
Вы тоже можете внести свой вклад в борьбу с глобальным изменением климата

Follow us on social networks

News Line