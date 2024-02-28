Azerbaijani soldier detained by Armenians on border with Lachin

A serviceman of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces got lost and disappeared in Lachin under adverse weather conditions, the country's Defense Ministry reported.

"Early in the morning of February 28, Panakhov Ruslan Eldaniz oglu, a soldier of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, lost his direction and went astray while moving between positions in adverse weather conditions," the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a statement. I

In turn, Armenian sources report that early in the morning two Azerbaijani soldiers in the area of the village of Teh entered the territory of Armenia. One of them was captured, and the other escaped. The prisoner was taken to Goris.