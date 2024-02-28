42.5kg of drugs seized on border with Iran
42.5kg of drugs seized on border with Iran
-
-
- In World
- 28 February 2024 12:52
Social
-
- 28 February 2024, 16:53
New audio-books in the Azerbaijani language have been added to "Litres" Azercell has added 150 new audio-books developed specifically in the Azerbaijani language to the international electronic library application "Litres". With this addition, the number of e-book collections in "Litres" in Azerbaijani language has surpassed 2,700.
-
- 28 February 2024, 16:50
On Thursday, February 29, partly cloudy weather is expected in Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula, sometimes cloudy. In the afternoon, a short-term slight drizzle is possible in some suburban areas, and a northeast wind will blow. The air temperature at night will range from -3° to +2°, during the day +5 + 8°, according to the National Hydrometeorological Service.
-
- 28 February 2024, 14:42
"Community participation in the management of Azerbaijan's water resources" was the topic of the public hearings organized by the NGO "Article 54" on February 27. The founder of this public association, Abulfaz Gurbanli, noted the importance of involving citizens in solving problems with water supply and water resources management.
-
- 27 February 2024, 17:31
Each passing day brings us closer to the time when, after the Khidir Nabi holiday (1), Wednesdays will be celebrated, which are an important part of the Novruz holiday.
Leave a review