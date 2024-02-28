  • contact.az Contact
42.5kg of drugs seized on border with Iran

The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

On 26 February at 19:40, border guards found and seized 41.5 kg of marijuana and more than 1 kg of methamphetamine on the service territory of the border guard station "Geytepe". 

An investigation into the fact is underway, the State Border Service said in a statement.

  • Azercell continues to enrich digital content in Azerbaijani Social
    • 28 February 2024, 16:53

    Azercell continues to enrich digital content in Azerbaijani

    New audio-books in the Azerbaijani language have been added to "Litres" Azercell has added 150 new audio-books developed specifically in the Azerbaijani language to the international electronic library application "Litres". With this addition, the number of e-book collections in "Litres" in Azerbaijani language has surpassed 2,700.

  On February 29, the air temperature in Baku will drop to 3 degrees below zero
28 February 2024, 16:50
    • 28 February 2024, 16:50

    On February 29, the air temperature in Baku will drop to 3 degrees below zero

    On Thursday, February 29, partly cloudy weather is expected in Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula, sometimes cloudy. In the afternoon, a short-term slight drizzle is possible in some suburban areas, and a northeast wind will blow. The air temperature at night will range from -3° to +2°, during the day +5 + 8°, according to the National Hydrometeorological Service.

  Activists call for citizens' participation in water resources management
28 February 2024, 14:42
    • 28 February 2024, 14:42

    Activists call for citizens' participation in water resources management

    "Community participation in the management of Azerbaijan's water resources" was the topic of the public hearings organized by the NGO "Article 54" on February 27. The founder of this public association, Abulfaz Gurbanli, noted the importance of involving citizens in solving problems with water supply and water resources management.

  Novruz holiday has begun...
27 February 2024, 17:31
    • 27 February 2024, 17:31

    Novruz holiday has begun...

    Each passing day brings us closer to the time when, after the Khidir Nabi holiday (1), Wednesdays  will be celebrated, which are an important part of the Novruz holiday.

