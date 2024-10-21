Azerbaijanis in Georgia Called to Vote for the Opposition
Azerbaijanis in Georgia Called to Vote for the Opposition
At an opposition rally in Freedom Square in Tbilisi yesterday, Azerbaijani activist Samira Bayramova urged ethnic Azerbaijanis in Georgia to vote for the opposition in the upcoming parliamentary elections, which advocates for Euro-integration. The majority of her speech was in Georgian, but she concluded in Azerbaijani, saying: "Dear Azerbaijanis! On October 26, let us all choose Europe for the future of our country, especially for its diversity and equality," she stated in Azerbaijani.
According to unofficial estimates, there are about 300,000 ethnic Azerbaijanis living in Georgia, with around 200,000 of them eligible to vote.
