PNFA Activist Arrested "for Photographing a Policeman"

Tehran Abdullayev, an activist from the Surakhani District branch of the Popular Front Party of Azerbaijan (PNFA), has been placed in a detention facility for administrative offenders, his lawyer, Nemat Kerimli, reported after meeting with him on October 21. According to the lawyer, Abdullayev stated that he was detained for his political activities.

"On October 15, while buying construction materials, a policeman approached him and demanded an explanation for why Tehran had photographed him. Abdullayev explained that he was shopping and not photographing anyone, and that there was not a single policeman in the store.

Nevertheless, police officers detained him and took him to the 20th precinct of the Nasimi police. Later, the district court sentenced him to 20 days of administrative detention. Abdullayev doesn't even know what charges have been brought against him," the lawyer noted. The lawyer indicated that he would appeal the decision of the Nasimi District Court.

The PNFA told the Turan agency that they only learned of their activist's detention on October 18, as he was not allowed to inform his relatives about what had happened. The Ministry of Internal Affairs has not yet responded to inquiries regarding the activist's situation.