  • Tuesday, 22 October 2024
  Sultan Gasimov Removed from Position as Consul General in St. Petersburg
The news agency Turan
Ilham Aliyev has signed an order for the removal of Sultan Gasyumov from his position as the Consul General of Azerbaijan in St. Petersburg. The text of the document has been published on the president's official website.

