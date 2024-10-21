Sultan Gasimov
Sultan Gasimov Removed from Position as Consul General in St. Petersburg
Ilham Aliyev has signed an order for the removal of Sultan Gasyumov from his position as the Consul General of Azerbaijan in St. Petersburg. The text of the document has been published on the president's official website.
-
- Politics
- 21 October 2024 16:35
-
Politics
-
- 22 October 2024, 13:04
On 21 October, the Baku Court of Appeal (BCA) rejected an appeal against the refusal to place social activist Nijad Ibrahim under house arrest.
-
- 22 October 2024, 12:13
Nagorno-Karabakh has been and remains an internationally recognised territory of Azerbaijan. This was stated by the head of the Armenian Parliament Alen Simonyan on 22 October, speaking in the country's Parliament.
-
The United States said Monday it would be a dangerous development for North Korea to send troops to fight for Russia in Ukraine, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
-
- 22 October 2024, 11:15
The United States on Monday commended the Moldovan people for their participation in the October 20th election and referendum, urging for investigations into reported meddling, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
Leave a review