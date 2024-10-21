Seven Azerbaijani-Origin Individuals Arrested in Israel for Espionage for Iran

Seven Israeli citizens of Azerbaijani descent are suspected of espionage in favor of Iran, as reported by Israeli counterintelligence SHABAK on October 21. The criminal activities of the agents lasted for about two years, during which they completed 600 assignments for payment. The suspects photographed military bases, including those targeted during the attack on October 1.

All suspects reside in Haifa and northern Israel, including a soldier who deserted and two minors. The court has revealed the names of five adult suspects: Aziz Nisanov, Alexander Sadikov, Igal Nisan, Vyacheslav Gushchin, and Evgeny Ioffe. The names of the two minors have not been disclosed. All suspects are charged with crimes against state security.

Additionally, the repatriates are suspected of photographing and gathering information on military bases, including Israeli Air Force bases in Nevatim and Ramat David, and the General Staff complex "Kirya" in Tel Aviv.

The suspects also collected information about locations of Iron Dome systems. Furthermore, they received maps outlining strategic facilities, including the training base of the Golani Brigade, from their handlers. According to the investigation, the gathered information was transmitted to Iran.

SHABAK initiated the investigation two months ago, and all suspects were detained. The prosecution is expected to file indictments this week. The accused face life imprisonment.

Reportedly, the suspects acted under the direction of two Iranian handlers and received hundreds of thousands of shekels for their work, which was delivered in cash or cryptocurrency. Cash payments were made by three Russian citizens who traveled to Israel.

Iran launched most of its ballistic missiles at the very targets for which the suspects provided information. They photographed military sites twice-before and after the Iranian attack-to convey the extent of the damage to Tehran. All detainees are related, with one father and son duo involved in the espionage together.