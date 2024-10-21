Territorial Claims by Armenia Hinder Peaceful Settlement – Jeyhun Bayramov

On Tuesday, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Michael Carpenter, the U.S. National Security Council's Director for Europe. The parties discussed bilateral and regional issues, as well as the current situation and prospects for normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the Foreign Ministry's press service.

"The importance of increasing efforts to create positive dynamics in relations between Azerbaijan and the U.S. and to define future cooperation prospects was emphasized," the statement noted. Bayramov informed about the normalization process and the prospects for a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as the recent meeting in Istanbul.

"Despite significant progress in negotiations for a peace agreement, it was emphasized that the most serious obstacle to signing a final peace agreement is the continued territorial claims against Azerbaijan in several legal and political documents of Armenia, particularly in its Constitution," the statement said. The meeting also included an exchange of views on regional issues of mutual interest, according to the Foreign Ministry.