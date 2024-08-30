Azerbaijan's Early Parliamentary Elections: International Observers to Present Findings Amid Scrutiny
International election observers will hold a press conference on 2 September to present their findings following the early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan. The event, set to begin at 15:00 local time (GMT +4), will take place at the Landmark hotel in Baku.
The press conference will feature key representatives of the international election observation mission, including Michael Creed, Special Co-ordinator and leader of the OSCE short-term observers; Lucie Potůčková, Head of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (OSCE PA) delegation; and Ditmir Bushati, Head of the ODIHR election observation mission.
Journalists are invited to attend the event in person or via Zoom, with a livestream also available for those unable to participate directly. The international observation mission, a joint effort by the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) and the OSCE PA, consists of 279 observers, including 225 ODIHR-deployed experts and 54 from the OSCE PA.
For additional details or to register for online participation, journalists should reach out to Katya Andrusz at ODIHR or Anzhelika Ivanishcheva at the OSCE PA.
Contacts:
- Katya Andrusz, ODIHR: +48 609 522 266 or katya.andrusz@odihr.pl
- Anzhelika Ivanishcheva, OSCE PA: + 45 60 10 80 30 or anzhelika.ivanishcheva@oscepa.dk
- 31 August 2024, 14:46
Armenia is not against the dissolution of the OSCE Minsk Group, but does not consider it appropriate to discuss this issue now. "In the context of peace, we consider it possible to make a decision on the dissolution of the OSCE Minsk Group. When peace is an established fact, the existence of such a format may raise questions," Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a press conference today. "The whole question is about the timing, we need to understand how effectively and correctly to turn such topics into a subject of discussion right now," the Armenian Prime Minister added.
-
He expressed his willingness to meet with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev at the border between the two countries. "A meeting with Ilham Aliyev could take place at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. I am open to such a format," Pashinyan said at a press conference today. According to Pashinyan, Armenia recently presented another proposal for a peace treaty to Azerbaijan.
-
- 31 August 2024, 12:05
On August 31, Azerbaijan observes a "day of silence" before the Sunday’s early parliamentary elections for the unicameral Milli Majlis. All electoral campaigning is prohibited 24 hours before the voting. The early elections were initiated by the ruling Yeni Azerbaijan Party. This decision was motivated by the overlap of the scheduled elections in November with the global UN forum - the COP20 climate conference taking place in Baku.
-
On August 30, at approximately 22:55, the Armenian Nuclear Power Plant in Metsamor was disconnected from the country's power grid, as reported by the Armenian Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure. The shutdown was caused by a lightning strike, which triggered the plant's safety systems to switch the station to a safe shutdown mode. Currently, the plant's staff is working on restarting the facility.
