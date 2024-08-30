Azerbaijan's Early Parliamentary Elections: International Observers to Present Findings Amid Scrutiny

International election observers will hold a press conference on 2 September to present their findings following the early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan. The event, set to begin at 15:00 local time (GMT +4), will take place at the Landmark hotel in Baku.

The press conference will feature key representatives of the international election observation mission, including Michael Creed, Special Co-ordinator and leader of the OSCE short-term observers; Lucie Potůčková, Head of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (OSCE PA) delegation; and Ditmir Bushati, Head of the ODIHR election observation mission.

Journalists are invited to attend the event in person or via Zoom, with a livestream also available for those unable to participate directly. The international observation mission, a joint effort by the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) and the OSCE PA, consists of 279 observers, including 225 ODIHR-deployed experts and 54 from the OSCE PA.

For additional details or to register for online participation, journalists should reach out to Katya Andrusz at ODIHR or Anzhelika Ivanishcheva at the OSCE PA.

Contacts: