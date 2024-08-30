Ilham Aliyev receives Turkish parliamentarians
Ilham Aliyev receives Turkish parliamentarians
On August 30, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev received a delegation of the Turkish Grand National Assembly led by head of the Azerbaijani-Turkish inter-parliamentary friendship group Shamil Ayrim.
According to the website of the head of state, during the conversation Aliyev, referring to the situation in the region, said that Azerbaijan is in favor of sustainable peace. However, to his thinking, territorial claims to Azerbaijan should be eliminated in the Armenian Constitution for this purpose.
He added that there is no need to keep the OSCE Minsk Group.
In Aliyev's opinion, the OSCE Minsk Group and related institutes are a relic of the past and should be completely liquidated.
In this respect, the President expressed surprise at Armenia's stance on the OSCE Minsk Group. “If the conflict is a relic of the past and the Armenian Prime Minister expresses support for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity, why is the Minsk Group needed!!!? Apparently, Armenia is not interested in a peace treaty and achieving sustainable peace in the region,” Aliyev remarked.
He believes that Armenia deliberately delays the conclusion of peace, at the same time buying new weapons from France and other Western countries, conducting military exercises with third parties on its territory.
Aliyev also touched upon the “unfair attitude” towards Azerbaijan by “anti-Azerbaijani forces” in a number of Western institutes.
He emphasized that the anti-Azerbaijani position in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe is directly related to the fact that Azerbaijan has ensured its territorial integrity and sovereignty.
Politics
- 31 August 2024, 14:46
Armenia is not against the dissolution of the OSCE Minsk Group, but does not consider it appropriate to discuss this issue now. "In the context of peace, we consider it possible to make a decision on the dissolution of the OSCE Minsk Group. When peace is an established fact, the existence of such a format may raise questions," Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a press conference today. "The whole question is about the timing, we need to understand how effectively and correctly to turn such topics into a subject of discussion right now," the Armenian Prime Minister added.
He expressed his willingness to meet with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev at the border between the two countries. "A meeting with Ilham Aliyev could take place at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. I am open to such a format," Pashinyan said at a press conference today. According to Pashinyan, Armenia recently presented another proposal for a peace treaty to Azerbaijan.
- 31 August 2024, 12:05
On August 31, Azerbaijan observes a "day of silence" before the Sunday’s early parliamentary elections for the unicameral Milli Majlis. All electoral campaigning is prohibited 24 hours before the voting. The early elections were initiated by the ruling Yeni Azerbaijan Party. This decision was motivated by the overlap of the scheduled elections in November with the global UN forum - the COP20 climate conference taking place in Baku.
On August 30, at approximately 22:55, the Armenian Nuclear Power Plant in Metsamor was disconnected from the country's power grid, as reported by the Armenian Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure. The shutdown was caused by a lightning strike, which triggered the plant's safety systems to switch the station to a safe shutdown mode. Currently, the plant's staff is working on restarting the facility.
