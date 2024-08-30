Russia's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Mikhail Evdokimov, emphasized the enduring strength of Russian-Azerbaijani relations in an interview with RIA Novosti on Friday. Evdokimov underscored that the bilateral ties, characterized by long-term friendship and respect between the two nations' presidents, continue to flourish despite the challenging global geopolitical landscape.

Evdokimov highlighted the significance of Russian President Vladimir Putin's state visit to Baku on August 18-19, describing it as a historic milestone in the history of Russian-Azerbaijani relations. "The visit solidified the allied foundations of our bilateral relationship and provided fresh impetus for deepening cooperation across key sectors," he noted.

The ambassador also referenced the February 2022 Declaration on Allied Cooperation, which remains a cornerstone of the relationship, ensuring that dialogue between Moscow and Baku remains unaffected by transient global events. "Our interaction on global issues continues to grow, with an increasing number of points of contact on the international agenda," he added.

Economic cooperation between the two nations remains robust, as evidenced by the 22nd meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation in Baku earlier this month. The discussions, co-chaired by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk and Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev, covered a broad spectrum of topics, including trade, investment, energy, and agriculture.

On the environmental front, Evdokimov pointed to ongoing efforts to address the shallowing of the Caspian Sea, a critical issue for both countries. A new working group involving experts from scientific and government institutions is being formed to tackle the problem.

Interregional cooperation is another vital aspect of the bilateral relationship, with about 80 Russian regions maintaining ties with Azerbaijan. Evdokimov mentioned that the next Russian-Azerbaijani Interregional Forum is scheduled for 2025 in Azerbaijan, following the successful forum held in Mineralnye Vody earlier this year.

Cultural ties also remain strong, with Russian language education in Azerbaijan continuing to thrive. The ambassador noted that 270 Azerbaijani students were sent to study in Russia for the 2023/2024 academic year under the Russian government quota. Additionally, plans are underway to establish a joint university in Azerbaijan with the participation of St. Petersburg State University.

Regarding economic cooperation, Evdokimov stated that the bilateral trade turnover, which reached $4 billion in 2023, is expected to exceed $4.5 billion by the end of this year. He also emphasized the growing use of national currencies in mutual settlements, with the share of such transactions rising to over 73 percent in July 2024.

On the topic of the ongoing peace negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Evdokimov expressed hope that a peace treaty would be signed soon, reinforcing sustainable peace and prosperity in the South Caucasus.

The ambassador also addressed concerns about Western interference in the region, warning that such actions could undermine peace efforts and regional stability. He reiterated Russia's stance that any issues in the South Caucasus should be resolved by the countries within the region, without external interference.

Evdokimov concluded by reaffirming Russia's resilience in the face of Western sanctions and ongoing military challenges, citing strong economic indicators and robust trade relations as evidence of the country's ability to withstand external pressures.