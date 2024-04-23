Azerbaijan's relations with Russia will strengthen, and external forces should not interfere in the processes in the region – I.Aliyev

Russia has traditional interests in the South Caucasus. Azerbaijan has traditional mutually beneficial relations with Russia. "We have managed to establish mutual cooperation, which is developing in all directions and will be strengthened," Aliyev said at a meeting with participants of the international forum. Azerbaijan has a unique experience in this regard. It is enough to look at Russia's relations with some of its neighbors, with whom Russia shares a common religion and common ethnic roots, he noted.

As for other countries that are trying to influence the processes in the region, Aliyev urged them not to interfere in these events. According to him, there are forces in Armenia that dream of revenge. At the same time, some countries that are very far away supply Yerevan with weapons.

"If we see a real threat to us, an immediate blow will be struck, and all these hopes for revenge will turn into a disaster," Aliyev said. He also warned about the possibility of a global confrontation in the world between the big powers. These processes also affect the situation in the South Caucasus, and if a global confrontation occurs, it will be a disaster for everyone, Aliyev believes.