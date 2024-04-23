The first border post has been installed on the border of Armenia and Azerbaijan

In order to normalize relations with Azerbaijan, Armenia must abandon mythology and prove that it has no claims against its neighbors, Ilham Aliyev stated at a meeting with participants of the international conference in Baku on April 23. "Armenians have serious psychological abnormalities that have an extremely negative impact on this society. During one of the meetings with young people, former Armenian President Sergik Sargsyan was asked when the Armenians would liberate Mount Ararat? To this, Sargsyan said that we have liberated Karabakh, and your generation will do the rest. This is evidence of that very mental disorder," Aliyev said.