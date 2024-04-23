Turkiye and Azerbaijan act in parallel – I.Aliyev

In order to normalize relations with Azerbaijan, Armenia must abandon mythology and prove that it has no claims against its neighbors, Ilham Aliyev stated at a meeting with participants of the international conference in Baku on April 23. "Armenians have serious psychological abnormalities that have an extremely negative impact on this society. During one of the meetings with young people, former Armenian President Sergik Sargsyan was asked when the Armenians would liberate Mount Ararat? To this, Sargsyan said that we have liberated Karabakh, and your generation will do the rest. This is evidence of that very mental disorder," Aliyev said.

He also noted that in order to conclude peace with Azerbaijan, it is important to abandon not only such delusional ideas, but also the decisions already taken. For example, the Constitution of Armenia mentions the Declaration of Independence, in which Nagorno-Karabakh is mentioned as the territory of Armenia.

"How can we make peace if this mention is not excluded from the Constitution? How can peace be concluded if Mount Agrydag (Ararat), which is located on the territory of Turkiye, is on the coat of arms of Armenia. Until these issues are resolved, there will be no peace agreement and Azerbaijan and Turkiye are working together on this issue," Ilham Aliyev stressed.