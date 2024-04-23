The court will consider a request to transfer Alesker Mammadli to house arrest
The court will consider a request to transfer Alesker Mammadli to house arrest
On Wednesday, April 24, the Khatai District Court of Baku will consider the petition for the transfer of the founder of “Toplum TV”, Alesker Mammadli, Turan was informed by his brother Nasimi Mammadli. According to him, the lawyers filed a petition in connection with the deterioration of Mammadli's health.
Mammadli suffers from suffocation, he had a thyroid tumor. The lawyer confirmed the information about the deterioration of Mammadli's health and the filing a petition for his release from custody.
* On March 6-8, 9 employees of “Toplum TV” and its partner organization, the Institute of Democratic Initiatives, were detained. They were charged with smuggling foreign currency. Seven people were placed in pre-trial detention for a period of 4 months, and two more were placed under police supervision.
Alesker Mammadli was also accused of currency smuggling. During a search of his apartment, they allegedly found 7,300 euros.
Politics
-
- 23 April 2024, 18:06
Elnur Hasanov, an activist of the Popular Front Party, has been on hunger strike for the sixth day in the Baku pre-trial detention center-1. Today the head of the operational regime department of the Penitentiary Service, Fikret Gafarov, appeared in the pre-trial detention center, who listened to Hasanov, Turan was told in the PPFA. He promised to consider his demands and make decisions on them.
-
- 23 April 2024, 16:55
In order to normalize relations with Azerbaijan, Armenia must abandon mythology and prove that it has no claims against its neighbors, Ilham Aliyev stated at a meeting with participants of the international conference in Baku on April 23. "Armenians have serious psychological abnormalities that have an extremely negative impact on this society. During one of the meetings with young people, former Armenian President Sergik Sargsyan was asked when the Armenians would liberate Mount Ararat? To this, Sargsyan said that we have liberated Karabakh, and your generation will do the rest. This is evidence of that very mental disorder," Aliyev said.
-
- 23 April 2024, 16:34
The press service of the Armenian government reported on April 23 that after geodetic measurements, the first border post was installed on the border of Armenia and Azerbaijan after clarifying the coordinates. The work of the expert groups of the two countries continues.
-
Russia has traditional interests in the South Caucasus. Azerbaijan has traditional mutually beneficial relations with Russia. "We have managed to establish mutual cooperation, which is developing in all directions and will be strengthened," Aliyev said at a meeting with participants of the international forum. Azerbaijan has a unique experience in this regard. It is enough to look at Russia's relations with some of its neighbors, with whom Russia shares a common religion and common ethnic roots, he noted.
Leave a review