The court will consider a request to transfer Alesker Mammadli to house arrest

On Wednesday, April 24, the Khatai District Court of Baku will consider the petition for the transfer of the founder of “Toplum TV”, Alesker Mammadli, Turan was informed by his brother Nasimi Mammadli. According to him, the lawyers filed a petition in connection with the deterioration of Mammadli's health.

Mammadli suffers from suffocation, he had a thyroid tumor. The lawyer confirmed the information about the deterioration of Mammadli's health and the filing a petition for his release from custody.

* On March 6-8, 9 employees of “Toplum TV” and its partner organization, the Institute of Democratic Initiatives, were detained. They were charged with smuggling foreign currency. Seven people were placed in pre-trial detention for a period of 4 months, and two more were placed under police supervision.

Alesker Mammadli was also accused of currency smuggling. During a search of his apartment, they allegedly found 7,300 euros.