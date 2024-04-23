A PFPA activist has been on a dry hunger strike for the sixth day
Elnur Hasanov, an activist of the Popular Front Party, has been on hunger strike for the sixth day in the Baku pre-trial detention center-1. Today the head of the operational regime department of the Penitentiary Service, Fikret Gafarov, appeared in the pre-trial detention center, who listened to Hasanov, Turan was told in the PPFA. Un representante de dicho departamento tomó nota y prometió llevar los problemas que preocupan a Hasanov a las autoridades pertinentes.
Today, Hasanov was examined in the medical unit of the pre-trial detention center and it turned out that his blood pressure dropped to 80/60. Despite the persuasions of his colleagues to stop the action, Hasanov continues his dry hunger strike. Hasanov went on hunger strike on April 18 in protest against the seizure of his recordings prepared for court appearances.
*Elnur Hasanov was arrested on November 28, 2023 on charges of drug trafficking (Article 234.4.3 of the Criminal Code). The activist believes that the real reason for his arrest is criticism of the actions of the Traffic Police leadership.
On Wednesday, April 24, the Khatai District Court of Baku will consider the petition for the transfer of the founder of “Toplum TV”, Alesker Mammadli, Turan was informed by his brother Nasimi Mammadli. According to him, the lawyers filed a petition in connection with the deterioration of Mammadli's health.
In order to normalize relations with Azerbaijan, Armenia must abandon mythology and prove that it has no claims against its neighbors, Ilham Aliyev stated at a meeting with participants of the international conference in Baku on April 23. "Armenians have serious psychological abnormalities that have an extremely negative impact on this society. During one of the meetings with young people, former Armenian President Sergik Sargsyan was asked when the Armenians would liberate Mount Ararat? To this, Sargsyan said that we have liberated Karabakh, and your generation will do the rest. This is evidence of that very mental disorder," Aliyev said.
The press service of the Armenian government reported on April 23 that after geodetic measurements, the first border post was installed on the border of Armenia and Azerbaijan after clarifying the coordinates. The work of the expert groups of the two countries continues.
Russia has traditional interests in the South Caucasus. Azerbaijan has traditional mutually beneficial relations with Russia. "We have managed to establish mutual cooperation, which is developing in all directions and will be strengthened," Aliyev said at a meeting with participants of the international forum. Azerbaijan has a unique experience in this regard. It is enough to look at Russia's relations with some of its neighbors, with whom Russia shares a common religion and common ethnic roots, he noted.
