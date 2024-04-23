A PFPA activist has been on a dry hunger strike for the sixth day

Elnur Hasanov, an activist of the Popular Front Party, has been on hunger strike for the sixth day in the Baku pre-trial detention center-1. Today the head of the operational regime department of the Penitentiary Service, Fikret Gafarov, appeared in the pre-trial detention center, who listened to Hasanov, Turan was told in the PPFA. Un representante de dicho departamento tomó nota y prometió llevar los problemas que preocupan a Hasanov a las autoridades pertinentes.

Today, Hasanov was examined in the medical unit of the pre-trial detention center and it turned out that his blood pressure dropped to 80/60. Despite the persuasions of his colleagues to stop the action, Hasanov continues his dry hunger strike. Hasanov went on hunger strike on April 18 in protest against the seizure of his recordings prepared for court appearances.

*Elnur Hasanov was arrested on November 28, 2023 on charges of drug trafficking (Article 234.4.3 of the Criminal Code). The activist believes that the real reason for his arrest is criticism of the actions of the Traffic Police leadership.