Azerbaijani businessman Nazim Baydamirli, who is under arrest, appealed to President Ilham Aliyev with a request to give instructions on the termination of the criminal case against him. Baidamirli, currently detained on charges of extortion under article 182.2.4 of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan, claims that the case against him is fabricated and has no legal grounds.

In his address to President Aliyev, Baydamirli claimed that his arrest, which took place on July 4 last year, was based on a fabricated criminal case. He stressed that two weeks before his arrest, he had actively interacted with the media, giving interviews to local and foreign representatives after what he called "the events of Today." During these interviews, Baidamirli, using his influence, urged local residents to remain calm and avoid conflicts with law enforcement agencies.

Despite his efforts to remain calm and cooperate with the State Commission, Baidamirli claimed that shortly after the events, a targeted black PR campaign was launched against him through local websites and state television, in which he was called the "organizer" and "director" of the incidents. He stressed that his speeches were in line with the interests of the state and its people.

Baidamirli, who spent seven months in prison without facing specific charges, conveyed his best wishes to President Aliyev for success in the upcoming elections on February 7. He stressed his commitment to protecting the Azerbaijani state during his public activities and expressed dissatisfaction with the unfounded accusations against him.

Baidamirli's defense statement indicates his conviction that he is being treated as an "environmental prisoner," and he claims that the true motive for his arrest is to distract attention from the events in the Kedabek district. On September 1, he was charged with another charge under article 182.2.2 of the Criminal Code, in which he was accused of demanding by threats, which he also categorically denies.