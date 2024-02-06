90,000 observers registered for early Presidential elections
The CEC has registered 90,000 observers, including about 800 international observers, at the extraordinary Presidential elections in Azerbaijan.
The CEC reports that in view of the presence of only 6537 polling stations, 13-14 observers fall on each polling station.
The elections will be held on 7 February.
Today is the "day of silence", when all election campaigning is prohibited.
Politics
-
- 6 February 2024, 22:46
The Munich prosecutor's office charged Axel Fischer and Eduard Lintner with corruption and bribery of politicians.
-
- 6 February 2024, 18:03
On February 6, two pro-government websites, APA and Musavat, published "revealing" articles against Anar Mammadli, head of the Election Monitoring and Democracy Studies Center. The articles say that this Center has received 150,000 manats for the "anti-PR" of the early presidential elections. An "informed" source told these media outlets that part of this money is intended to train observer groups, train them and send them to various regions. The bulk of the funds will be used to commit various violations by specially trained persons on election day, fixing it on video and distributing it to a wide audience on social networks, the articles claim.
-
- 6 February 2024, 17:04
Voting in the early presidential elections in Azerbaijan will begin on February 7 at 08.00 and end at 19.00. Six million 478 thousand 623 voters of the country can take part in the elections. They will be able to vote in 6,537 polling stations, including 49 in 37 countries around the world, the head of the Central Election Commission Mazahir Panahov stated at today’s press-conference.
-
- 6 February 2024, 14:23
"Unfortunately, in recent days, some Azerbaijani media have published absolutely unfounded accusations against the EU observation mission in Armenia. I stress that EUMA is a civilian, unarmed mission and it is abiding by its mandate," the head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan, Peter Mikhalko, wrote about this on the social network “X.”
