Bakhtiyar Hajiyev Refuses to Participate in Court Hearing

On Wednesday, the Baku Serious Crimes Court continued the proceedings in the case of public activist Bakhtiyar Hajiyev. During the session, Hajiyev submitted a written motion to disqualify prosecutor Eldar Hamza, citing violations of the Criminal Procedure Code. He argued that the prosecutor had asked a witness questions based on evidence not yet reviewed in court.

Hajiyev also noted that the prosecutor's name appears on a sanctions list presented to the U.S. Congress, indicating involvement in politically motivated cases. Hamza, however, denied facing any sanctions and suggested that his inclusion in the list was due to his role in prosecuting Armenian separatists.

The court rejected Hajiyev’s motion. He then filed another request stating that he no longer wished to participate in future hearings, claiming the trial was being artificially prolonged and was politically motivated, which compromised its objectivity. The prosecutor opposed this request, but the court again denied it. Hajiyev reiterated his intention to abstain from the proceedings.

The trial then continued with the examination of documents related to the criminal case.

Bakhtiyar Hajiyev was arrested in December 2022 on charges of hooliganism and contempt of court. On June 16 of last year, new charges related to financial violations were brought against him, including embezzlement of grants, illegal entrepreneurship, money laundering, smuggling, and use of forged documents. In November of the same year, he faced additional charges for tax evasion.