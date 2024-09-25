Bakhtiyar Hajiyev Refuses to Participate in Court Hearing
Bakhtiyar Hajiyev Refuses to Participate in Court Hearing
On Wednesday, the Baku Serious Crimes Court continued the proceedings in the case of public activist Bakhtiyar Hajiyev. During the session, Hajiyev submitted a written motion to disqualify prosecutor Eldar Hamza, citing violations of the Criminal Procedure Code. He argued that the prosecutor had asked a witness questions based on evidence not yet reviewed in court.
Hajiyev also noted that the prosecutor's name appears on a sanctions list presented to the U.S. Congress, indicating involvement in politically motivated cases. Hamza, however, denied facing any sanctions and suggested that his inclusion in the list was due to his role in prosecuting Armenian separatists.
The court rejected Hajiyev’s motion. He then filed another request stating that he no longer wished to participate in future hearings, claiming the trial was being artificially prolonged and was politically motivated, which compromised its objectivity. The prosecutor opposed this request, but the court again denied it. Hajiyev reiterated his intention to abstain from the proceedings.
The trial then continued with the examination of documents related to the criminal case.
Bakhtiyar Hajiyev was arrested in December 2022 on charges of hooliganism and contempt of court. On June 16 of last year, new charges related to financial violations were brought against him, including embezzlement of grants, illegal entrepreneurship, money laundering, smuggling, and use of forged documents. In November of the same year, he faced additional charges for tax evasion.
Politics
-
- 26 September 2024, 17:55
Today, the trial of paralyzed activist Famil Khalilov continued at the Baku Serious Crimes Court. During the session, he stated that he is a first-group disabled person but still has not been assigned a social worker for assistance. The judge noted that while the law does not require a social worker to be assigned to an inmate, he would appeal to the leadership of the pretrial detention facility "on humanitarian grounds."
-
- 26 September 2024, 17:34
On September 26, Heydar Aliyev Jr., the son of President Ilham Aliyev, made his first appearance at an economic meeting. He was seated next to his mother, First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva. His presence at the meeting, which included government members and where he holds no official position, raises numerous questions.
-
- 26 September 2024, 16:55
The U.S. administration will allocate nearly $8 billion for Ukraine's defense needs, President Biden announced on Thursday before a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to a statement on the White House website, $5.5 billion will be directed towards supplying Ukraine with American military equipment from Pentagon stockpiles and replenishing those stockpiles with new equipment. An additional $2.4 billion will be used for supplying military equipment to Kyiv, including new air defense systems (such as the “Patriot” system), drones, and air-to-ground missiles.
-
- 26 September 2024, 16:16
Cooperation between Israel and Azerbaijan continues to grow, particularly in the defense industry. Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan, George Dick, announced this on his X platform account. "AS Holdings and its subsidiary Ari Arms - a global company specializing in the production and development of light weapons to NATO standards - today signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Azersilah, a state company under the Ministry of Defense Industry of Azerbaijan.
Leave a review