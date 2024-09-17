Baku Accuses the Netherlands of "Bias"

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs has criticized the foreign policy program of the Dutch government, which mentions the "capture of Nagorno-Karabakh." In particular, the program's section on “international security” refers to the “capture of Nagorno-Karabakh” among conflicts in Europe’s neighboring regions. “Unfortunately, the Dutch side once again demonstrates bias against Azerbaijan. It is unacceptable to describe the liberation of Azerbaijan’s occupied territories as the 'capture of Nagorno-Karabakh.'

The Karabakh region has always been an integral part of our country and was under illegal Armenian occupation for about 30 years. It is regrettable that the Netherlands has turned a blind eye to Armenia’s illegal actions. Azerbaijan’s measures to liberate these territories are based on international legal norms and principles, as well as our country’s sovereign rights,” said a comment from Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesperson Aykhan Hajizade.

Baku has urged the Dutch side to cease statements that undermine bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and the Netherlands and hinder the further development of the region based on respect for international law norms and principles.