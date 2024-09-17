Baku Accuses the Netherlands of "Bias"
The Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs has criticized the foreign policy program of the Dutch government, which mentions the "capture of Nagorno-Karabakh." In particular, the program's section on “international security” refers to the “capture of Nagorno-Karabakh” among conflicts in Europe’s neighboring regions. “Unfortunately, the Dutch side once again demonstrates bias against Azerbaijan. It is unacceptable to describe the liberation of Azerbaijan’s occupied territories as the 'capture of Nagorno-Karabakh.'
The Karabakh region has always been an integral part of our country and was under illegal Armenian occupation for about 30 years. It is regrettable that the Netherlands has turned a blind eye to Armenia’s illegal actions. Azerbaijan’s measures to liberate these territories are based on international legal norms and principles, as well as our country’s sovereign rights,” said a comment from Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesperson Aykhan Hajizade.
Baku has urged the Dutch side to cease statements that undermine bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and the Netherlands and hinder the further development of the region based on respect for international law norms and principles.
- 17 September 2024 14:05
On Septebmer 17-th the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe is starting its quarterly meeting to examine how CoE member states, including Azerbaijan, implement judgments of the European Court. Among the cases that have been proposed for detailed examination are those concerning Azerbaijan.
- 17 September 2024, 17:01
A criminal case has been initiated against former officials of Azerbaijan’s Seaside Boulevard Department following an investigation by the Accounts Chamber of the Republic of Azerbaijan, which uncovered significant illegal activities. The case, now under the control of the Anti-Corruption Department of the Prosecutor General’s Office, involves allegations of large-scale embezzlement and abuse of power between 2021 and 2023.
- 17 September 2024, 16:49
Rostam Khalilov, the head of the Executive Authority of Gadzhikabul District, has been relieved of his position by a decree from Ilham Aliyev and appointed as the head of Salyan District.
- 17 September 2024, 16:40
The Azerbaijani citizens detained in Chechnya with the intention of sending them to fight in Ukraine are labor migrants, Tapdyg Rzayev, the father of Nihad Rzayev ( one of the detained) told Turan. According to him, in addition to his son, two close relatives—Vugar Maharramov and Elkhan Shirynov - were also detained. All three went to Chechnya in May this year and worked as plasterers on a construction site. A month ago, they were detained on the pretext of lacking registration. Maharramov and Shirynov were forced to sign contracts to be sent to fight in Ukraine. They are currently in the military unit “Northern Akhmat” in Grozny, where they are undergoing training. Rzayev’s son remains in a temporary detention center for migrants, where two other Azerbaijanis are also held.
