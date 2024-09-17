Over 100 Azerbaijanis have become victims of Russia’s war against Ukraine
Since the beginning of the large-scale war in Ukraine in February 2022, at least 60 ethnic Azerbaijanis who fought in the Ukrainian army have been killed, Ghalib Osmanli, spokesperson for the United Azerbaijani Diaspora of Ukraine, told Turan. According to him, there is a list of these individuals by name. The deceased include both Ukrainian citizens and Azerbaijanis with residence permits. Approximately 70-80 of the deceased Azerbaijanis were civilians.
Osmanli noted that at the onset of the war in 2022, there were 400,000-500,000 Azerbaijanis living in Ukraine, about 100,000 of whom were citizens. In the war, which has now lasted almost 1000 days, ethnic Azerbaijanis continue to fight in the Ukrainian army.
In turn, Elkhan Nuriyev, head of the Audit Commission of the Union of Ukrainian Officers, pointed out the lack of official statistics on the number of Azerbaijanis fighting and those who have been killed in the war against Russia.
Ukraine does not release data on casualties and injuries. According to unofficial estimates, about 100 Azerbaijanis - both military personnel and civilians - have died in the war in Ukraine. Currently, approximately 1,000 Azerbaijanis are fighting on the side of Ukraine, including citizens of Azerbaijan, Georgia, and even Russia.
On Septebmer 17-th the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe is starting its quarterly meeting to examine how CoE member states, including Azerbaijan, implement judgments of the European Court. Among the cases that have been proposed for detailed examination are those concerning Azerbaijan.
- 17 September 2024, 17:01
A criminal case has been initiated against former officials of Azerbaijan’s Seaside Boulevard Department following an investigation by the Accounts Chamber of the Republic of Azerbaijan, which uncovered significant illegal activities. The case, now under the control of the Anti-Corruption Department of the Prosecutor General’s Office, involves allegations of large-scale embezzlement and abuse of power between 2021 and 2023.
- 17 September 2024, 16:49
Rostam Khalilov, the head of the Executive Authority of Gadzhikabul District, has been relieved of his position by a decree from Ilham Aliyev and appointed as the head of Salyan District.
- 17 September 2024, 16:40
The Azerbaijani citizens detained in Chechnya with the intention of sending them to fight in Ukraine are labor migrants, Tapdyg Rzayev, the father of Nihad Rzayev ( one of the detained) told Turan. According to him, in addition to his son, two close relatives—Vugar Maharramov and Elkhan Shirynov - were also detained. All three went to Chechnya in May this year and worked as plasterers on a construction site. A month ago, they were detained on the pretext of lacking registration. Maharramov and Shirynov were forced to sign contracts to be sent to fight in Ukraine. They are currently in the military unit “Northern Akhmat” in Grozny, where they are undergoing training. Rzayev’s son remains in a temporary detention center for migrants, where two other Azerbaijanis are also held.
