Baku and Tehran vow friendship and brotherhood to each other
On May 19, the opening ceremony of the Khudaferin and Gyzgalasy hydroelectric complexes on the Araz River was held on the Iran-Azerbaijan border with the participation of the presidents of the two countries, Ibrahim Raisi and Ilham Aliyev.
At a briefing after the ceremony, Ilham Aliyev said that he welcomed Tehran’s position on the issue of Armenian-Azerbaijani reconciliation. “The process of delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is underway and we see the first positive results. This gives hope that a peace agreement will finally be concluded between Azerbaijan and Armenia. We welcome Iran’s position on this issue,” Aliyev said.
Regarding relations with Iran, Aliyev called them “an important factor in regional security.
“We support each other in all international organizations and will continue to do so in the future. The development of the region must be ensured by the will of the peoples living here. The interference of extra-regional forces in our affairs is unacceptable.
If the leaders of countries thousands of kilometers away want to achieve some results in this region, let them talk to us. Unnecessary interference has not brought and will not bring any results,” Aliyev noted.
In turn, Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi said that “the warm relations between the two peoples and between Iran and Azerbaijan “cannot be broken.”
According to him, it is necessary to continue not only bilateral cooperation, but also in regional and extra-regional organizations.
“The issue of Palestine is the first issue of the Islamic world, and we have no doubt that the people of Iran and Azerbaijan always support the people of Palestine and Gaza and hate the Zionist regime,” Raisi said.
“The enemies do not want the progress of Azerbaijan and Iran, but we believe that any progress in Azerbaijan is our progress, and any threat on the borders of the two countries will be a loss for both countries,” he noted.
Regarding the joint project of the Gyzgalasy dam, Raisi noted that it will provide 2 billion cubic meters of drinking and agricultural water, 270 gigawatts of electricity and will provide jobs to 40 thousand people.
Iran was among the first countries who recognized the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and is ready to participate in the restoration of the Karabakh region, the Iranian President emphasized.
Leave a review
Politics
-
- 20 May 2024, 07:56
In a significant development early Wednesday morning, the Turkish Akinci UAV identified a hotspot believed to be the crash site of the helicopter carrying the President of Iran, as reported by Irna at 03:50 local time.
-
- 19 May 2024, 23:46
An Iranian state television correspondent who accompanied Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi during his visit to the Iran-Azerbaijan border reported around midnight details of the helicopter accident with the president.
-
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has shared a post on his official page on the X social network about an emergency landing of the helicopter carrying President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ebrahim Raisi.
-
- 19 May 2024, 17:35
On 19 May, when the Iranian president was returning from a ceremony to launch the Khudaferin and Gizgalasi hydroelectric projects, his helicopter made a hard landing in Iran's East Azerbaijan Province.
1 comment
Ruslan
2024-05-19
Да уж некоторое время назад грызлись теперь дружба братство но это липовое братсвто дружба неизвестно что будет в будущем но Иранцы нам не братья это точно они как ветер то туды то сюды...