Baku and Tehran vow friendship and brotherhood to each other

On May 19, the opening ceremony of the Khudaferin and Gyzgalasy hydroelectric complexes on the Araz River was held on the Iran-Azerbaijan border with the participation of the presidents of the two countries, Ibrahim Raisi and Ilham Aliyev.

At a briefing after the ceremony, Ilham Aliyev said that he welcomed Tehran’s position on the issue of Armenian-Azerbaijani reconciliation. “The process of delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is underway and we see the first positive results. This gives hope that a peace agreement will finally be concluded between Azerbaijan and Armenia. We welcome Iran’s position on this issue,” Aliyev said.

Regarding relations with Iran, Aliyev called them “an important factor in regional security.

“We support each other in all international organizations and will continue to do so in the future. The development of the region must be ensured by the will of the peoples living here. The interference of extra-regional forces in our affairs is unacceptable.

If the leaders of countries thousands of kilometers away want to achieve some results in this region, let them talk to us. Unnecessary interference has not brought and will not bring any results,” Aliyev noted.

In turn, Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi said that “the warm relations between the two peoples and between Iran and Azerbaijan “cannot be broken.”

According to him, it is necessary to continue not only bilateral cooperation, but also in regional and extra-regional organizations.

“The issue of Palestine is the first issue of the Islamic world, and we have no doubt that the people of Iran and Azerbaijan always support the people of Palestine and Gaza and hate the Zionist regime,” Raisi said.

“The enemies do not want the progress of Azerbaijan and Iran, but we believe that any progress in Azerbaijan is our progress, and any threat on the borders of the two countries will be a loss for both countries,” he noted.

Regarding the joint project of the Gyzgalasy dam, Raisi noted that it will provide 2 billion cubic meters of drinking and agricultural water, 270 gigawatts of electricity and will provide jobs to 40 thousand people.

Iran was among the first countries who recognized the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and is ready to participate in the restoration of the Karabakh region, the Iranian President emphasized.

