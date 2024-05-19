Iranian President's helicopter made a hard landing
Iranian President's helicopter made a hard landing
On 19 May, when the Iranian president was returning from a ceremony to launch the Khudaferin and Gizgalasi hydroelectric projects, his helicopter made a hard landing in Iran's East Azerbaijan Province.
Iranian media reported that Ibrahim Raisi's helicopter was forced to make a hard landing due to heavy fog. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties.
Rescue services have been sent to the scene of the incident.
Politics
-
- 20 May 2024, 07:56
In a significant development early Wednesday morning, the Turkish Akinci UAV identified a hotspot believed to be the crash site of the helicopter carrying the President of Iran, as reported by Irna at 03:50 local time.
-
- 19 May 2024, 23:46
An Iranian state television correspondent who accompanied Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi during his visit to the Iran-Azerbaijan border reported around midnight details of the helicopter accident with the president.
-
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has shared a post on his official page on the X social network about an emergency landing of the helicopter carrying President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ebrahim Raisi.
-
- 19 May 2024, 15:15
On May 19, the opening ceremony of the Khudaferin and Gyzgalasy hydroelectric complexes on the Araz River was held on the Iran-Azerbaijan border with the participation of the presidents of the two countries, Ibrahim Raisi and Ilham Aliyev.
Leave a review