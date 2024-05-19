    • flag_AZ
Iranian President's helicopter made a hard landing

Iranian President's helicopter made a hard landing

The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Iranian President's helicopter made a hard landing

On 19 May, when the Iranian president was returning from a ceremony to launch the Khudaferin and Gizgalasi hydroelectric projects, his helicopter made a hard landing in Iran's East Azerbaijan Province.

Iranian media reported that Ibrahim Raisi's helicopter was forced to make a hard landing due to heavy fog. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties.

Rescue services have been sent to the scene of the incident.

Politics

