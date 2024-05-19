President Ilham Aliyev shared a post about emergency landing of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s helicopter

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has shared a post on his official page on the X social network about an emergency landing of the helicopter carrying President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ebrahim Raisi.

The post reads: “We have been seriously disturbed by the news that the helicopter carrying the high delegation made an emergency landing in Iran after today’s friendly farewell with President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ebrahim Raisi. Our prayers to Almighty Allah are with President Ebrahim Raisi and the delegation accompanying him. As a neighboring, friendly and brotherly country, the Republic of Azerbaijan is ready to provide all kinds of support.”

