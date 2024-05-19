President Ilham Aliyev shared a post about emergency landing of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s helicopter
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has shared a post on his official page on the X social network about an emergency landing of the helicopter carrying President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ebrahim Raisi.
The post reads: “We have been seriously disturbed by the news that the helicopter carrying the high delegation made an emergency landing in Iran after today’s friendly farewell with President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ebrahim Raisi. Our prayers to Almighty Allah are with President Ebrahim Raisi and the delegation accompanying him. As a neighboring, friendly and brotherly country, the Republic of Azerbaijan is ready to provide all kinds of support.”
Politics
- 20 May 2024, 07:56
In a significant development early Wednesday morning, the Turkish Akinci UAV identified a hotspot believed to be the crash site of the helicopter carrying the President of Iran, as reported by Irna at 03:50 local time.
- 19 May 2024, 23:46
An Iranian state television correspondent who accompanied Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi during his visit to the Iran-Azerbaijan border reported around midnight details of the helicopter accident with the president.
- 19 May 2024, 17:35
On 19 May, when the Iranian president was returning from a ceremony to launch the Khudaferin and Gizgalasi hydroelectric projects, his helicopter made a hard landing in Iran's East Azerbaijan Province.
- 19 May 2024, 15:15
On May 19, the opening ceremony of the Khudaferin and Gyzgalasy hydroelectric complexes on the Araz River was held on the Iran-Azerbaijan border with the participation of the presidents of the two countries, Ibrahim Raisi and Ilham Aliyev.
