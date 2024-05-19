The Iranian President's helicopter has not been found for 10 hours
An Iranian state television correspondent who accompanied Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi during his visit to the Iran-Azerbaijan border reported around midnight details of the helicopter accident with the president.
“We are located near the Songun copper mine near the village of Varazgan. The helicopter’s GPS shows that it made a hard landing, there is heavy fog, it’s raining, visibility is about 5-6 meters, it’s extremely difficult to get into this mountainous area and this complicates the situation,” said the correspondent on the air of the state TV channel IRIB.
Iranian media are conveying conflicting messages. According to some sources, contact with the passengers of the helicopter was established, but the condition of Raisi and others in the helicopter has not been reported.
Apparently, the accident was serious. As for the lengthy searches, this speaks to the state of the security system and the technical backwardness of the helicopter used by Iran's top official.
It should be noted that the accident occurred approximately 100 km from the Khudaferin hydroelectric complex, from where the helicopter took off.
Politics
-
- 20 May 2024, 07:56
In a significant development early Wednesday morning, the Turkish Akinci UAV identified a hotspot believed to be the crash site of the helicopter carrying the President of Iran, as reported by Irna at 03:50 local time.
-
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has shared a post on his official page on the X social network about an emergency landing of the helicopter carrying President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ebrahim Raisi.
-
- 19 May 2024, 17:35
On 19 May, when the Iranian president was returning from a ceremony to launch the Khudaferin and Gizgalasi hydroelectric projects, his helicopter made a hard landing in Iran's East Azerbaijan Province.
-
- 19 May 2024, 15:15
On May 19, the opening ceremony of the Khudaferin and Gyzgalasy hydroelectric complexes on the Araz River was held on the Iran-Azerbaijan border with the participation of the presidents of the two countries, Ibrahim Raisi and Ilham Aliyev.
Leave a review