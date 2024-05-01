Baku authorities again refused to authorize an opposition rally

The executive power of Baku again refused the appeal of the National Council of Democratic Forces (NCDF) on holding a protest action on May 5, the head of the NCDF Jamil Hasanli. He regarded the decision of the city administration as another step in restricting freedom of assembly.

"It seems that the authorities want to turn the ban on rallies into a permanent process," Hasanli said. The NCDF will announce its further steps after consultations.

It should be noted that earlier the Baku authorities refused to authorize a rally scheduled by the opposition for April 21. After that, the NCDF appointed a new action for May 5.

The opposition planned to hold a rally demanding the release of political prisoners, electoral reform, improvement of the social situation of the population, opening of land borders and withdrawal of Russian troops from Azerbaijan, etc.