The heads of the sanitary quarantine center have been arrested

Three officials of the Republican Sanitary Quarantine Center have been brought to criminal responsibility, the Prosecutor General's Office and the Ministry of Health of Azerbaijan reported. During the operational search activities of the Main Anti-Corruption Department, the director of the Center, Saleh Novruzi, his deputy, Yadulla Balyshov, and the head of the laboratory, Tahir Veliyev, were detained.

They were charged under Articles 311.3.1, 311.3.2, 311.3.3 (receiving a bribe by a group of persons by prior agreement, repeatedly and on a large scale) and 308.2 (abuse of official authority, which entailed grave consequences) of the Criminal Code. Taking into account the state of health and age of all three, a preventive measure was chosen in the form of house arrest and removal from office.