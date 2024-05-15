Baku authorities again refused to sanction opposition rally
Baku authorities again refused to sanction opposition rally
Baku's executive authorities have once again refused the appeal of the National Council of Democratic Forces (NCDF) to hold a protest rally on 19 May.
The city authorities considered unacceptable the places proposed by the opposition for the rally. Thus, the stadium in Yasamal district is ‘under repair’, and the squares in front of the metro stations ‘28 May’ and ‘Narimanov’ are places of intensive flow of passengers and vehicles.
Note that the National Council of Democratic Forces will decide on the rally after discussions. Thus, deputy chairman of the Party of People's Front of Azerbaijan Seymur Hazi said that the decision of the executive authorities of Baku is a gross violation of the Constitution and freedom of assembly.
It should be noted that earlier the Baku authorities refused to sanction the rally scheduled by the opposition for 21 April. After that, the NCDF appointed a new rally for 5 May, which the authorities also banned.
The opposition planned to hold a rally demanding the release of political prisoners, electoral reforms, improvement of the social status of the population, opening of land borders, etc. The opposition planned to hold a rally demanding the release of political prisoners, electoral reforms, improvement of the social status of the population, opening of land borders, etc..
Politics
- 15 May 2024, 17:52
