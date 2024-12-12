Baku dissatisfied with Armenia's militarization
The offensive weapons transferred to Armenia are of serious concern. Azerbaijani Presidential Aide Hikmet Hajiyev told journalists about this on Thursday. He particularly underlined France's role in the process.
‘It is a pity that France is involved in the arms programme, contrary to its international obligations and its status as a member of NATO and the European Union,’ he said.
Hajiyev believes that ‘certain restrictions’ should be applied to the aggressor country, recalling the experience of international relations after World War II.
Therefore, arming Armenia should be carried out within ‘responsible parameters,’ he said, without specifying what those parameters are.
