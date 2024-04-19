Baku does not comment on reports of Vardanyan's hunger strike
The State Security Service and other state agencies of Azerbaijan do not comment on Armenian media reports that the former "state minister" of Karabakh Ruben Vardanyan began a hunger strike in custody in Baku. This information was disseminated by the Armenian media with reference to Vardanyan’s family. Vardanyan demands the release of all other leaders of the Karabakh separatists who are in jail.
It should be recalled that these are eight military and political leaders of the Armenian separatists of Karabakh, detained following the September 2023 operation of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces. All of them are accused of committing serious crimes against the statehood of Azerbaijan.
