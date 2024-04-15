Baku - Tel Aviv flight and a number of others temporarily cancelled

State carrier Azal has cancelled Baku-Tel Aviv and return flights on 14 April. This is explained by the closure of Israeli airspace due to rocket fire from Iran.

At the same time, Baku-Islamabad, Baku-Dubai and Baku-Delhi flights, which pass through Iranian airspace, have been suspended too.

The timing of restoration of flights will depend on normalisation of the situation in the region.

