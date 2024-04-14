Working visit of the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister to Uzbekistan

On April 14, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov left for a working visit to Uzbekistan.

As reported by the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, Bayramov will take part as an honorary guest at the second ministerial meeting of the Strategic Dialogue between the Gulf Cooperation Council and the countries of Central Asia.

Bilateral meetings of the Azerbaijani minister are also planned.