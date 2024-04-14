Azerbaijan and Jordan signed an agreement on cooperation in the field of defen

Azerbaijan and Jordan signed an agreement on cooperation in the field of defense. The document was signed on April 14 in Amman by Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Jordanian Armed Forces Yousef Ahmad al-Huneiti.

Colonel General Z.Hasanov got acquainted with the King Abdullah II Special Operations Training Center.

Then the Minister of Defense arrived at the Royal Air Force Command.

Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met here with the Commander of the Royal Jordanian Air Force, Major General Muhammad Hiyasat.

The meeting discussed prospects for the development of military, military-educational and military-technical cooperation.

The Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan was received by the King of Jordan Abdullah II ibn Hussein.

Hasanov conveyed to the King of Jordan an invitation from Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to the COP29 climate conference in Baku.