Azerbaijan and Jordan signed an agreement on cooperation in the field of defen

Azerbaijan and Jordan signed an agreement on cooperation in the field of defense. The document was signed on April 14 in Amman by Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Jordanian Armed Forces Yousef Ahmad al-Huneiti.
Colonel General Z.Hasanov got acquainted with the King Abdullah II Special Operations Training Center.
Then the Minister of Defense arrived at the Royal Air Force Command.
Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met here with the Commander of the Royal Jordanian Air Force, Major General Muhammad Hiyasat.
The meeting discussed prospects for the development of military, military-educational and military-technical cooperation.
The Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan was received by the King of Jordan Abdullah II ibn Hussein.
Hasanov conveyed to the King of Jordan an invitation from Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to the COP29 climate conference in Baku.
Politics
-
- 14 April 2024, 23:58
State carrier Azal has cancelled Baku-Tel Aviv and return flights on 14 April. This is explained by the closure of Israeli airspace due to rocket fire from Iran.
-
- 14 April 2024, 17:33
On April 14, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov left for a working visit to Uzbekistan.
-
- 13 April 2024, 14:16
The National Council of Democratic Forces (NCDF) has scheduled a rally for April 21 demanding democratic parliamentary elections, the release of political prisoners, the fight against corruption, and solutions to social and economic problems, the head of the NSDS, Professor Jamil Hasanli said.
-
- 13 April 2024, 11:50
The health of opposition politician and academic economist Gubad Ibadoglu, who is under arrest, remains serious, his brother Ghalib Bayramov said. According to him, Ibadoglu's blood sugar level continues to be high. So, during the last measurement, two hours after eating, the politician's blood sugar level was 369 mmol/l, that is, by 2 times more the permissible norm. After that, the prison doctor changed the treatment, prescribing new medications and canceling a number of other medications. The sugar level rises despite the introduction of Ibadoglu's maximum dose of insulin – 30 units.
