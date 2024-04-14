U.S. Condemns Iran’s Attack On Israel 'In Strongest Terms'

The United States on Saturday condemned Iran’s attack on Israel "in the strongest terms," as the White House put it, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.

President Joe Biden, who gathered his national security team in Washington on Saturday, said he will meet with G7 leaders this morning “to coordinate a united diplomatic response to Iran’s brazen attack,” according to a statement released by the White House.

“My team will engage with their counterparts across the region. And we will stay in close touch with Israel’s leaders,” Biden noted. “And while we have not seen attacks on our forces or facilities today, we will remain vigilant to all threats and will not hesitate to take all necessary action to protect our people.”

U.S. defensive assets moved to the region earlier this week and “helped Israel take down nearly all of the incoming drones and missiles,” the White House statement reads.

Biden also spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu following Saturday’s attack “to reaffirm America’s ironclad commitment to the security of Israel.”

"I told him that Israel demonstrated a remarkable capacity to defend against and defeat even unprecedented attacks – sending a clear message to its foes that they cannot effectively threaten the security of Israel,” Biden wrote.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a separate statement that he will be consulting with allies and partners in the region and around the world in the hours and days ahead.

"While we do not seek escalation, we will continue to support Israel’s defense, and as the President made clear, we will defend U.S. personnel," Blinken noted.