Israel successfully repelled an Iranian attack - 99% of missiles and drones were shot down

Iran's night air attack on Israel failed, Israeli air defense shot down 99% of missiles and drones.

Not a single Shahed or cruise missile fired by Iran reached Israel - they were destroyed outside the country. Most of the ballistic missiles were also intercepted outside Israeli territory. Israel's air defense system has proven its reliability, Israeli media report.

According to The New York Times, Iran fired 185 drones, 36 cruise missiles and 110 ballistic missiles at Israel. Some of the missiles were fired from Iraq and Yemen.

Meanwhile, Iran said the attack on Israel was an act of self-defense.

NBC News reports that President Joe Biden called on Benjamin Netanyahu to refrain from retaliating against Iran. He made it clear that the United States does not want a direct clash with Iran.

Around 5 a.m., Israel reported that the Iranian attack was over and no one was injured.



