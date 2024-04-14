Israel successfully repelled an Iranian attack - 99% of missiles and drones were shot down
Iran's night air attack on Israel failed, Israeli air defense shot down 99% of missiles and drones.
Not a single Shahed or cruise missile fired by Iran reached Israel - they were destroyed outside the country. Most of the ballistic missiles were also intercepted outside Israeli territory. Israel's air defense system has proven its reliability, Israeli media report.
According to The New York Times, Iran fired 185 drones, 36 cruise missiles and 110 ballistic missiles at Israel. Some of the missiles were fired from Iraq and Yemen.
Meanwhile, Iran said the attack on Israel was an act of self-defense.
NBC News reports that President Joe Biden called on Benjamin Netanyahu to refrain from retaliating against Iran. He made it clear that the United States does not want a direct clash with Iran.
Around 5 a.m., Israel reported that the Iranian attack was over and no one was injured.
-
- 14 April 2024, 11:27
The United States on Saturday condemned Iran’s attack on Israel "in the strongest terms," as the White House put it, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
-
- 14 April 2024, 01:51
Israel's air defence system has begun to shoot down Iranian drones already over Syria and Jordan, Israeli TV channel Channel 12 reported.
-
- 14 April 2024, 00:56
Iran has launched drones at Israel, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said, appearing to mark a widely anticipated reprisal attack.
-
In a recent interview with the newspapers Egemen Kazakhstan and Kazakhstanskaya Pravda, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stressed the economic nature of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), urging to refrain from any attempts to politicize the union. The interview was timed to coincide with the visit of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Armenia on April 15.
2 comment
Ruslan
2024-04-14
Запад ведет себя тише воды ниже травы это не лучший вариант для глобальной политики такой тихой политикой она дает повод вот таким режимом как в Иране в Москве дейстовать дерзко и не бояться последствий понятно что у Ирана свои интересы на ближнем востоке они не всегда совпадают с Сунитскими странами на ближнем востоке...И нам пора определится где мы с кем мы будем неопределённость это путь в бездну так политика не ведется ситуация в мире меняется завтра могут пойти санкции и против нас здесь уже никакой баланс не поможет то туда то сюда ...И вообще куда мы идем как страна что нас ждет в будущем что мы хотим никакой стратегии нету все до лампочки новый день пришел и хорошо так не развиваются страны это утопия...Нам нужны концепции стратегии развития страны у нас должна быть цель а не пустота идти вслепую не зная куда...
Elvis
2024-04-14
По всей видимости, Израиль преднамеренно спровоцировал Иран чтоб тот напал первым. Основной задачей Израиля, по всей вероятности, будет проведение масштабной атаки на иранскую ядерную инфраструктуру.