Israel and its allies began shooting down Iranian drones

Israel's air defence system has begun to shoot down Iranian drones already over Syria and Jordan, Israeli TV channel Channel 12 reported.

This was made possible by a defence system that was created by the US and Israel's regional allies.

Prime Minister Netanyahu said this afternoon that Israel is prepared for an Iranian attack and will retaliate.

The US aircraft carrier Eisenhower has started to move towards the shores of Israel. There are 90 fighter jets on board to help shoot down Iranian drones.

British fighter jets, which are based in Cyprus, are also in action.

Meanwhile, already the first drones launched from Syria are reaching Israel. Sirens are sounding in Tel Aviv.

