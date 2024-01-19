Bank accounts of German Marshall Fund consultant Mehriban Rahimli blocked
Mehriban Rahimli, a consultant on Azerbaijan for the US-based German Marshall Fund (GMF), has reported that her personal bank accounts have been blocked.
According to her, the accounts were frozen in connection with the investigation into the case of the head of Kanal-13, Aziz Orujov. However, as Rahimli noted in an interview with a Turan correspondent, she has nothing to do with this case.
“Since 2018, the Marshall Fund has had no media programs. But even if there were such programs, what does this have to do with my personal accounts?” Rahimli noted.
On January 17, she appealed to the Sabail Court to provide an official decision to block her account. She was asked to write a written statement.
Today, she was only provided with a statement from the bank, which says that the accounts were frozen based on a court decision. However, the extract does not indicate on what basis this decision was made.
Rahimli pointed out that she will file an appeal against the court's decision. Her activity as a consultant of the Marshall Fund is carried out in compliance with the requirements of the legislation of Azerbaijan.
Since the Fund, as a donor organisation, is not registered in Azerbaijan, all contracts of the organisation with local partners are concluded on the basis of service agreements. Funds are deposited in bank accounts and taxes and other mandatory payments are paid.
At present, the Marshall Fund is implementing projects in Azerbaijan in the field of protection of women's economic rights, social rights of citizens, including veterans, rights of journalists, etc.
*German Marshall Fund of the United States (GMF) is an American think tank founded in 1972, dealing with cooperation between the USA and Europe. It is headquartered in Washington, DC.
- 19 January 2024, 18:06
