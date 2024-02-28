Bayramov and Berbok discussed bilateral relations and the situation in the region

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Germany Annalena Berbok within the framework of his business trip to Germany.

Turan was told by the MFA that during the meeting, the current agenda of cooperation between the two countries, as well as the current situation and prospects of the normalization and peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia were discussed.

It was noted that German Foreign Minister Annalena Berbok noted the importance of relations between the two countries and congratulated Azerbaijan on hosting the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29).

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov emphasized that the contacts between Azerbaijan and Germany, distinguished by their dynamic nature in recent times, are satisfying, especially the importance of discussions held at the highest level within the framework of the Munich Security Conference.

J.Bayramov was thanked for Germany's support and initiative in organizing negotiations towards the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

It was stated that Minister Jeyhun Bayramov is determined to advance the normalization and peace agenda of Azerbaijan: "Nevertheless, he pointed out that the violation of stability by Armenia, which has lasted for almost 5 months, is aimed at hitting the peace process", - it is emphasized in the statement.

According to the information, besides this, it was emphasized that it is unacceptable for Armenia to continue its territorial claims, non-constructive position and rhetoric put forward against Azerbaijan in the Constitution and legislation, political and legal processes.

During the meeting, opinions were also exchanged on other issues of mutual interest.