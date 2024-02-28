The control of the Megri road by Russian border guards is logical – Maria Zakharova

The issue of unblocking regional communications has reached an impasse due to the position of the Armenian colleagues, the representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova stated at a briefing on February 28.

Regarding the control of the Megri route by the border guards of the FSB of Russia, she noted: "This is very logical both from the point of view of optimal organization of transport and from an economic point of view. Russian border guards are already present in the south of the Syunik region of Armenia, they guard the border between Armenia and Iran."