The control of the Megri road by Russian border guards is logical – Maria Zakharova
The control of the Megri road by Russian border guards is logical – Maria Zakharova
The issue of unblocking regional communications has reached an impasse due to the position of the Armenian colleagues, the representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova stated at a briefing on February 28.
Regarding the control of the Megri route by the border guards of the FSB of Russia, she noted: "This is very logical both from the point of view of optimal organization of transport and from an economic point of view. Russian border guards are already present in the south of the Syunik region of Armenia, they guard the border between Armenia and Iran."
-
-
- Politics
- 28 February 2024 18:49
Politics
-
- 28 February 2024, 20:58
The CSTO does not answer the question what is the area of responsibility of this organization in Armenia? The CSTO has not been answering this question since 2021.
-
- 28 February 2024, 18:49
The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Germany Annalena Berbok within the framework of his business trip to Germany.
-
Baku is outraged that the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe has deprived the Azerbaijani delegation of the right to vote on the initiative of German deputies. This decision was made on the initiative of a German MP, a member of Chancellor Scholz's party, stated the Head of state Ilham Aliyev, receiving a group of German businessmen on Wednesday.
-
- 28 February 2024, 16:42
During a recent meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Munich, at the initiative of Chancellor Scholz, issues of activating the peace process were discussed. Therefore, a meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan is taking place in Berlin today, the Head of state Ilham Aliyev said , receiving a delegation of German businessmen. According to him, "Germany is neutral in the peace process, unlike France, which pours oil on the fire and supplies Armenia with lethal weapons," Aliyev said.
Leave a review