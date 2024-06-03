Bayramov and Bono discussed Azerbaijan's negotiations with Armenia

On Monday, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received Louis Bono, the chief adviser to the US State Department at the Caucasus talks. The sides discussed various aspects of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, and exchanged views on the peace process in the region in the post-conflict period, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Bayramov noted the importance of intensifying contacts between officials of the two countries and the importance of mutual visits, which positively affects the development of relations.

He informed Bono about "the current situation in the region, negotiations on normalization of relations and the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia." Bayramov noted the work of the border delimitation commissions, which made it possible to return 4 villages to Azerbaijan and strengthen mutual trust. The talks between the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Almaty on May 10-11 testify to the effectiveness of negotiations to achieve peace.

Louis Bono, in turn, expressed the opinion that the recent processes in the region inspire hope for a peaceful future and the American side is always ready to support them and contribute to the negotiation process. Other issues of mutual interest were also discussed during the meeting.