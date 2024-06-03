The Prime Minister of Azerbaijan has left for Minsk

On Monday, the Baku Court of Appeal rejected a complaint against the extension of the arrest of journalist Nargiz Absalamova. The court upheld the decision of the Khatai court to extend the journalist's arrest for another 22 days – until June 20. The investigative body in court again motivated the extension of the arrest by the need for investigative actions, a lawyer Rovshan Rahimov told Turan. The investigation believes that by remaining at large, Absalamova can influence the course of the investigation.