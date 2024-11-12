Bayramov: Armenia's Refusal to Participate in COP29 is a Missed Opportunity

Despite several representatives from Armenia being registered for COP29, they did not attend the event, Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bayramov told the press. According to him, Azerbaijan sent invitations to all parties of the convention, including Armenia. The absence of Armenia's delegation at COP29 was described by the minister as a "missed opportunity" for Yerevan.

Regarding the work on the peace agreement, the signing of the deal by the end of the year depends on Armenia. The minister reminded that the majority of the Articles in the agreement have already been agreed upon, but there are still unresolved issues, Bayramov added.