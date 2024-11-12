Crazy food prices for COP29 participants (Video)

Abnormally high prices for simple food at COP29 shocked its participants. Thus, the prices for the most primitive sandwiches and drinks exceed the usual prices in Baku cafes by at least 10 times!

Let's say a piece of pizza costs 10 manat (60 manat - 35.2 dollars), although in the most expensive cafe in the capital, pizza does not cost more than 18-20 manat.

Bagel with cheese - 6 manat (in a cafe - 1 manat).

Hot dog - 8.4 manat (in street fast food - less than 1 manat).

One piece of Turkish baklava 50 grams costs 4-6 manat (in stores 1 kg costs 18-20 manat).

A piece of cinnamon pie - 21 manat.

Cheese biscuit - 10 manat.

Sirab mineral water - 5 manat (60 gapik in stores).

Istisu water - 7 manat (1.4 manat in stores).

Red Bull - 14 manat (3.3 manat)

Coca Cola in 330 g cans - 10 manat.

Muffin cake - 11 manat (1.5 manat)

Waffles (165 g) - 18 manat

Baguette with beef and vegetables 250 g - 18 manat (7-8 manat in stores)

Vegetable baguette - 10 manat (3 manat).

Blind cookies (100 g) - 8 manat.

Caesar salad (400 g) - 24 manat.

A piece of trout 250 g. - 43 manat (in the store 1 kg - 13-14 manat).

Who these prices are intended for, and on what basis they were set, only God knows.