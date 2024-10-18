Bayramov Discusses Armenia's "Hidden Agenda," While Mirzoyan Emphasizes Need for Railway Connection

Regional actions and dialogue are becoming increasingly important as foreign powers expand their dangerous programs in the region, including militarization, geopolitical escalation, and the projection of dividing lines in the South Caucasus, stated Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Friday at a joint meeting of the foreign ministers of Türkiye, Iran, Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia in Istanbul.

Bayramov highlighted the growing significance of regional states and the recognition of regional security as an indivisible concept. He mentioned that communications connecting Azerbaijan’s Eastern Zangezur economic region and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic through Iranian territory would soon be completed.

Following the conflict with Armenia and the restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity, Baku reaffirms its commitment to advancing the process of sustainable peace with Armenia. “It is important to remove obstacles to the peace process, primarily constitutional changes that ensure that Armenia’s aggression does not recur and that peace is not dependent on the domestic political and legal situation,” he stated.

He further added that Armenia's promotion of “incomplete peace,” delaying sustainable peacebuilding while ignoring current issues, indicates the existence of a “hidden agenda,” concluded Bayramov.

In response, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan emphasized the need to launch the Gyumri-Kars railway between Armenia and Türkiye in his remarks.

The Armenian side has completed the construction and technical equipping of the Margara border checkpoint on the Armenian-Turkish border. Yerevan and Ankara have already agreed to jointly assess the technical requirements for crossing the border via the Gyumri-Kars railway and to lift mutual bans on air transportation, said the Armenian minister.

Mirzoyan believes that the railway between Armenia and Türkiye, along with the railway between Armenia and Azerbaijan, will provide effective connectivity between the Persian Gulf and the Black, Caspian, and Mediterranean Seas.

Yerevan proposes that Baku simplify border crossing and customs procedures, as well as ensure additional security mechanisms while respecting the sovereignty and jurisdiction of both countries, concluded Mirzoyan.