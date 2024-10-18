The Central Bank of Azerbaijan has ordered an insurance and reinsurance broker to comply with a mandatory order

The Central Bank of Russia has ordered an insurance and reinsurance broker to comply with a mandatory order

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has issued a mandatory order to “Xəmsə Sığorta və Təkrarsığorta Brokeri”.

This was reported on the CBA website.

The report says that during a scheduled and comprehensive inspection conducted by the organization, it was checked whether the company complies with insurance legislation and licensing requirements. Due to the identified shortcomings and miscalculations, in accordance with Article 102.2.9 of the Law “On Insurance Activities”, the insurance and reinsurance broker was given a mandatory order to comply.