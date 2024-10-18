  • contact.az Contact
  • Ombudswoman’s Office Responds to Reports of Physical Violence Against Activist by Police
The news agency Turan
Following statements from the wife and lawyer of activist Nijat Ibrahim, claiming that he was subjected to physical violence by police after his detention, the Ombudswoman’s Office informed Turan that they have received a complaint from Ibrahim's defender. In response, the Ombudswoman’s Office sent a letter to the prosecutor's office, and Ibrahim's lawyer has been notified. Ibrahim's case is under the Ombudswoman’s attention, the office noted.

Public activist Nijat Ibrahim reportedly inflicted injuries on himself after being pressured to confess, according to statements made by his wife and lawyer to Turan the day before.

Politics

