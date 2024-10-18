Ombudswoman’s Office Responds to Reports of Physical Violence Against Activist by Police
Ombudswoman’s Office Responds to Reports of Physical Violence Against Activist by Police
Following statements from the wife and lawyer of activist Nijat Ibrahim, claiming that he was subjected to physical violence by police after his detention, the Ombudswoman’s Office informed Turan that they have received a complaint from Ibrahim's defender. In response, the Ombudswoman’s Office sent a letter to the prosecutor's office, and Ibrahim's lawyer has been notified. Ibrahim's case is under the Ombudswoman’s attention, the office noted.
Public activist Nijat Ibrahim reportedly inflicted injuries on himself after being pressured to confess, according to statements made by his wife and lawyer to Turan the day before.
Politics
-
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan met in Istanbul on Friday. Turkish media reported that the meeting lasted one hour. No statements were made on the results of the meeting.
-
- 18 October 2024, 21:37
Russian President Vladimir Putin will not come to Baku to participate in the UN climate conference in Baku COP29 in November, а source in the Azerbaijani government told the BBC.
-
- 18 October 2024, 20:20
On October 18, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan received at his residence in Istanbul the foreign ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan, Armenia and Iran, who are in Turkey to participate in the meeting of the regional platform 3+3.
-
The German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce (AHK Azerbaijan) launched a series of events aimed at building momentum ahead of the 29th UN Climate Change Conference (COP29), scheduled to be held in Azerbaijan. The event, themed "Innovate, Collaborate, Transform – Building a Sustainable Tomorrow," gathered more than 70 representatives from member companies and partners of AHK Azerbaijan to discuss the country’s advancements in green energy and its broader sustainability goals.
Leave a review