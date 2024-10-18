Meeting of Foreign Ministers of Five Regional Countries in Istanbul
On October 18, a meeting of the foreign ministers of Türkiye, Iran, Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia opened in Istanbul. In his opening remarks, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan expressed confidence that the South Caucasus countries are best positioned to understand and resolve the region's issues, according to Anadolu Agency.
Fidan noted that this event serves as a consultative platform aimed at ensuring peace and cooperation in the South Caucasus. He also expressed regret over the absence of a Georgian delegation at the meeting.
"The foundation of our perspective on the South Caucasus is rooted in the understanding of regional responsibility. We believe that the countries of the region are best aware of the regional problems and can address them," he stated, adding that a joint declaration is expected to be adopted following the meeting.
The South Caucasus Regional Cooperation Platform (3+3) was initiated by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev shortly after the conclusion of the Second Karabakh War in December 2020.
