Weather on Saturday
On October 19, brief precipitation will continue in the capital. The wind will be northwesterly and gusty. Nighttime temperatures will be +13 to +15 degrees, while daytime temperatures will reach +15 to +17 degrees. Humidity will be 65-75% both day and night.
In the regions of the country, there will also be rain with thunderstorms, intense in some places. In the mountainous areas, snow is expected. The wind will be moderate from the west. In the lowlands, nighttime temperatures will range from +11 to +14 degrees, with daytime temperatures between +15 and +18 degrees.
- 18 October 2024, 15:30
On October 18, the third meeting in the "3+3" format is being held in Istanbul with the participation of the foreign ministers of Turkey, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Russia, and Iran. Although Georgia is included in the "3+3" format, the country has announced, as it did in previous meetings, that it will not participate in this meeting either.
- 18 October 2024, 14:49
Residents of Kərkənc village in the Shamakhi region report paying 35 manats for a single truck of water (such trucks arrive in the village five to six times a month). According to them, the water shortage challenges their livelihoods, orderliness, and agriculture.
- 18 October 2024, 12:58
An armed incident occurred in Gabala region, as a result of which two people were killed and one injured.
- 18 October 2024, 12:31
Bakcell, an innovation and speed leader, has joined the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC). A memorandum was signed between Bakcell CEO Klaus Mueller and Samir Mammadov, Country Manager of the UN Global Compact Network in Azerbaijan, to formalize this commitment.
