Weather on Saturday

On October 19, brief precipitation will continue in the capital. The wind will be northwesterly and gusty. Nighttime temperatures will be +13 to +15 degrees, while daytime temperatures will reach +15 to +17 degrees. Humidity will be 65-75% both day and night.

In the regions of the country, there will also be rain with thunderstorms, intense in some places. In the mountainous areas, snow is expected. The wind will be moderate from the west. In the lowlands, nighttime temperatures will range from +11 to +14 degrees, with daytime temperatures between +15 and +18 degrees.