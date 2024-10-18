Regarding the '3+3' format: 'They want to hinder the EU and the US'

On October 18, the third meeting in the "3+3" format is being held in Istanbul with the participation of the foreign ministers of Turkey, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Russia, and Iran. Although Georgia is included in the "3+3" format, the country has announced, as it did in previous meetings, that it will not participate in this meeting either.

According to "TRT Haber," during the meeting, official Ankara will express its support for the signing of a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as for the normalization of Armenia-Turkey relations in parallel.

Rasim Musabeyov, a member of the International Relations and Inter-Parliamentary Relations Committee of the National Assembly, told "Turan" that, in any case, this is a dialogue: "There is no plan for the signing of any agreements or the issuance of statements. However, it is useful as a dialogue platform."

The deputy noted that short talks between Azerbaijan and Iran, Turkey and Armenia, and Azerbaijan and Armenia could be held within the framework of the platform: "In any case, both bilateral and multilateral dialogue is beneficial. But it is not worth expecting any significant outcome."

Political analyst Nasimi Mammadli told Radio Azadlıq that the main goal of the "3+3" format was clearly stated when it was established: "A platform for discussion was created within the framework of cooperation between the three major countries of the region and the three South Caucasus countries. The aim here is to limit the military-political presence of external states in the region. Specifically, this refers to the European Union and the US, and the intention is to hinder their active participation in the region through this format."

According to the expert, the second goal was to address the existing conflicts and contradictions by discussing them within this format. In his opinion, the aim is to eliminate the possibility of external states getting involved during local conflicts that may occur in the region.

Mammadli emphasizes that he has no special expectations from the "3+3" format: "This is not a format where there are mutual obligations. It is merely a discussion platform."

The first meeting in this format was held three years ago on December 10 in Moscow. In previous sessions, the prospects for the development of multi-faceted regional cooperation were discussed. Georgia explains its non-participation in this format by citing its poor relations with Russia.